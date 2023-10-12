Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Assassin's Creed Mirage

Assassin's Creed Mirage is Ubisoft's biggest current-gen launch to date

479 years have already been spent in the game.

While Ubisoft has yet to share firm information about the amount of copies that Assassin's Creed Mirage has shifted, the French company has now taken to X to reveal that the game is its biggest current-gen launch to date.

Specifically, we're told, "Assassin's Creed Mirage is the biggest New Gen launch in terms of unit sales to date at Ubisoft (PS5, Xbox Series X-S)."

Considering the game has only been out for a week, this is quite an impressive feat to say the least. As for what this influx of players has meant for Mirage, Ubisoft has revealed a few interesting statistics about player tendencies in the game.

We're told that 479 collective years have been spent in the game, and that 60 million Leaps of Faith have been completed. Oh, and most importantly, 1.2 million street cats have been pet.

If you haven't had the chance to play Assassin's Creed Mirage, be sure to read our review here or watch our video review below.

Assassin's Creed Mirage

