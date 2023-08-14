Assassin's Creed Mirage is done and will launch earlier than expected

HQ

September and October are filled with highly anticipated games, so there's no doubt Larian did the right thing when releasing the PC version of Baldur's Gate III four weeks earlier than planned. Another compnay has apparently been very inspired by this.

Ubisoft doesn't just reveal that Assassin's Creed Mirage has "gone gold", and with that in simple terms finished development. We're also told the game will release a week earlier than planned, so Assassin's Creed Mirage will now launch on the 5th of October instead of the 12th.