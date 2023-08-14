Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Assassin's Creed Mirage

Assassin's Creed Mirage is done and will launch earlier than expected

Ubisoft has finished development, so they've decided to give the game to us in early October.

HQ

September and October are filled with highly anticipated games, so there's no doubt Larian did the right thing when releasing the PC version of Baldur's Gate III four weeks earlier than planned. Another compnay has apparently been very inspired by this.

Ubisoft doesn't just reveal that Assassin's Creed Mirage has "gone gold", and with that in simple terms finished development. We're also told the game will release a week earlier than planned, so Assassin's Creed Mirage will now launch on the 5th of October instead of the 12th.

Assassin's Creed Mirage

