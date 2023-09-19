Assassin's Creed Mirage Interview: "Everything was built with stealth in focus"

HQ

Assassin's Creed Mirage is just a few weeks shy of releasing. The game originally started out as DLC for Valhalla, but, as you can read in our preview, rather than simply adding more branches to the already overgrown formula, the French developer has chosen to prune the experience and return the series to its roots.

Recently we got the chance to talk to the game's Quest and World Director, Simon Arsenault, and he told us more about how the team has tried to capture the spirit of the old games, without necessarily turning back the clock on the gameplay.

Gamereactor: In former games, while the tools were there, it was often easier to go straight to combat than bother with stealth. Have you done anything in this game to incentivize taking a stealthy approach?

Simon Arsenault: Everything was built so that stealth would be the focus. We want it to be both fair and challenging. And even a little bit punishing, so that - after you have been in combat a little while - you feel encouraged to go back to stealth.

We also have some higher level mechanics like the notoriety system where any illegal actions inside the city are punished, and that includes not only killing but also getting your sword out, hitting people or looting a chest. Wanted posters start showing up, and eventually the civilians look at the posters and call for guards when you're close by.

This reinforces the parkour and stealth, because if you're just at level one on the notoriety system, you can go on the rooftops and you're still going to be relatively free of problems. But if you keep doing illegal actions your notoriety is going to rise, and at level two you have lookouts on the rooftops. So your playground on the roofs is not as free anymore. All of this is to encourage you to go back to stealth.

In many ways, you're looking to the past with most of the mechanics, but the mission structure is not the same as in the old games where you had GTA-style, self-contained missions. Why did you decide not to return to this structure?

We could have done that, but we felt like it was removing a little bit of the emphasis on the city itself. The old mission structure was also bringing a lot of constraints. You needed to have mission-fails if you strayed too far off. You needed to have out-of-bounds. All of those things are kind of old school and in the latest games, we don't have those anymore, and we feel kind of freed because of it.

We wanted to do a more modern take on the mission structure and gameplay. You can start a mission by just being at the Bureau and if you want to veer off and go find a chest, you can. And if you have a chase in the city, thanks to the notoriety system, it's okay, and you can always go back to your mission eventually. There are a couple of times where we cheat on that rule, but most of the time we try to make the city alive for the players.

Another way that the city felt immersive during the previews were these kinds of detective mechanics of finding clues and eavesdropping on conversations. Personally, it reminded me a bit of the newer Sherlock Holmes games, and perhaps also the Dreadful Crimes investigations in Assassin's Creed: Syndicate. What was your inspiration for these mechanics?

Our goal was to go back, as you said, to that kind of detective feeling. It was also present in AC 1 where, as you started, you had to find your target. It was really very mechanical, but it was the mechanics of tailing, eavesdropping and so on. And then you would have to kill your target.

We wanted to go back to that feeling, and the inspiration came from not only Assassin Creed, but also the Sherlock Holmes games, especially for the grouping of information or the kind of investigation board. It was a nice thing to look at in terms of inspiration (even though we didn't use it exactly the same way) like for finding information, grouping them together so that the player can remember them, and having the objectives evolve over time depending on what information you got.

You've talked a bit about how the game's Baghdad is a "reactive city" and it also says it a lot on the official website and in the press materials. But what does the term mean for you personally?

I touched on it with the notoriety system. It's one of the biggest systems that affects it. Otherwise, it's the crowd in general. Our crowd is not just a background, background noise or background decor. Sure, they are a good way for us to showcase the culture and the era of the 9th century Baghdad. But because the pedestrians call you out or you can blend with them, they are part of your moment to moment strategy and gameplay. That's why the city feels more alive to us.

We also did some side activities that make the city come alive as well. You can stumble on stories that are not part of Basim's story. And they're not part either of the Hidden Ones versus Order of the Ancients conflict. They are more about the people you encounter in the city, and they will reveal more about the mood, religion and culture of the era. What we could not incorporate into the main story, we were able to bring to life through these Tales of Baghdad or side activities.

During the previews, I was surprised just how big the map was. How large a map are we speaking compared to say London in Assassin's Creed: Syndicate?

Syndicate is a little bit harder to compare to because it had vehicles. The carts require very long distances, wider roads and so on. Going back to a city traversed on foot or on horseback, we're closer to Unity and Constantinople [from Assassin's Creed: Revelations] in terms of the city itself. But we're not just doing the city, and that's why the map maybe looks big to you, even though it's not that big compared to Valhalla. We also have surroundings around it which gives us a few palate cleansers. You've been in the city for a while, you go out in the desert, and seeing the city from afar makes it look bigger as well.

What are you most proud about with Mirage?

The parkour was a huge undertaking. We had the architectural style which helped us, like the flat roofs and smaller size, which allowed for better pacing of buildings. It's often smaller buildings which helps us bring variety to the traversal. But adding just these ingredients was not enough. It was also about bringing back the ideology or the philosophy of the older games, which was: You're in one location, you want to go somewhere - don't even look! - and by instinct, you're going to get there.

It's easier to say than to do, and I think we've managed to do pretty well. Once you're on the rooftop, you're free to go wherever you want. But we kind of attract you always to the left, to the right, toward your location. If you drop down, no problem, we are going to catch you on the way back up and you are going to be right back on those parkour highways, as we call them. That I am proud of on the parkour side.

On the quest side, we were able to bring back some older mechanics like tailing - a new take on it. Disguise, we were able to bring back in some quests as well, and eavesdropping. All of those mechanics make you feel like an assassin the way the old games did and it was really, really good to bring them back and embrace them.