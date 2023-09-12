Assassin's Creed Mirage Hands-On Preview

The Assassin's Creed series has always been about experiencing the past through the lens of the present. It's fitting, then, that this is exactly what Ubisoft is doing with Assassin's Creed Mirage, which attempts to return to the roots after Valhalla perhaps strayed a bit to far from the series usual DNA. Last week I got to spend three hours with the upcoming game (it was supposed to be four, but Ubisoft's preview sessions are possibly more complicated than any Animus machine) and the impression were positive. Very positive, in fact.

As most of you have probably heard, we play as Bassim, who also had a role in Valhalla. The year is 861 and the young lad is still nothing more than a pickpocket in the city of Anbar, located in modern-day Iraq. In the first mission of the preview, we follow his childhood friend Nehal on a trip down memory lane, though it's anything but a peaceful strolls as we jump over rooftops and obstacles. Parkour is back in a big way, as we gracefully navigate over obstacles, slide down ropes, climb over walls and even do some pole vaulting, which is one of the few new acrobatic mechanics. The rest is recycled, but it doesn't matter as the parkour feels much more smooth and natural than before. It can still get clunky, but not enough to break the immersion.

The intro is over quickly and we jump in time and place to Alamut Castle, a location in present-day Iran that also featured in some of the previous games. The mountainous area serves as a sort of training camp for assassins, and it was quite amusing to see Bassim attempt the series' iconic Leap of Faith and land on his butt in a haystack. Luckily, there's plenty of opportunity to perfect your parkour, as Alamut probably wins the unflattering award as the world's least handicap-friendly destination. Every single area, whether you want to visit a trainer or a vendor, requires death-defying stunts to reach. However, our primary training under our mentor Roshan, a hardened woman with an almost comically hoarse voice, was in the art of combat. Mirage retains the combat system from Origins and recent Assassin's Creed games, meaning that evasive manoeuvres and precisely timed parries are essential if you're to have any chance of overpowering the enemies.

The combination of improved stealth and a more immersive combat system immediately proves to be a winning recipe when I'm finally unleashed in Baghdad. With the ability to hide in the shadows and use classic tools such as smoke bombs and poison darts, we have all the tools we need to take out our targets stealthily. And unlike, say, Syndicate, the tools aren't just nice to have - they're a strict necessity. Bassin isn't a fully equipped warrior who can just smash enemies with brute force and powerful weapons. The role-playing mechanics are cut to the bone, and while there is a small skill tree, you won't be able to power your way through the game by grinding levels and finding better equipment.

This is an ad:

Luckily for us, Baghdad is an assassin's paradise with more hiding places per square metre than any other city. The flat rooftop terraces are never more than a few jumps or vaults away, and if you choose to move along the ground, you can always disappear into the large, vibrant crowds that populate the markets and narrow alleyways. As a meeting point of not only different cultures but also civilisations, the ancient metropolis is extremely fascinating and reminiscent of Constantinople from Revelations, but on a completely different scale. When I zoomed out the map, I was surprised to realise that what I thought was the entire city was in fact just one of several districts. And unlike the last few games, it actually seems that every little corner is filled with puzzles and secrets. Coming from Valhalla, it's almost like going from a linoleum floor to a finely woven carpet.

Like the city itself, the mission structure is fine and branching. While I was initially a little annoyed that they hadn't gone back to the self-contained GTA-like missions from before the series became a role-playing game, my scepticism was quickly put to rest. Ubisoft Bordeaux has gone one step further and found inspiration all the way back in the original Assassin's Creed. Back then, Altaïr had to find clues to reach his final target, a great idea that was undermined by the fact that the core gameplay consisted of those generic activities that were later downgraded to side activities. Fortunately, the investigation is much more involved in Mirage.

This is an ad:

Firstly, I found some stolen goods for the Chinese merchant Tong, who I recognised from the training sessions. I wasn't just helping out for old times' sake though, as he had promised to take me to an exclusive auction if I helped him with a small import-related problem. My assistance ended up costing the local harbour master his life, but then I was free to head off to one of the city's lively bazaars. Despite his promise, Tong couldn't get me all the way into the auction and I was left searching for the needle (or rather a hairpin) in the proverbial haystack before finally gaining access to the auction, where a bidding war ultimately tore the veil of mystery from my target.

The variety is great, not least because the quest line is anything but linear. At the same time, the experience is enhanced by new directive elements. It seems that Ubisoft Bordeaux has been inspired by Frogwares' recent Sherlock Holmes games, as you are no longer always led directly to your goal by shining dots on the map. Instead, I had to find locations by listening to vague descriptions or bribing locals for further information, which can be done with a kind of literal street credit that you earn by completing side objectives. At the bazaar, I wasn't directly told what to do either, but instead had to observe and explore my surroundings before, by eavesdropping on conversations and following the right people, I finally accomplished my goal. The city really comes alive thanks to these kinds of mechanics.

If I had to point out a negative (and it's surprisingly difficult) it would probably be that the game's tone didn't really resonate with me. There are light moments along the way and some good-natured banter between characters, but the developers have unfortunately not returned to the humour of the happy Ezio days. Mirage seems like a serious game, and Ubisoft just hasn't been very good at writing those since the original Watch Dogs. I also experienced some graphical glitches, but that's to be expected before the official launch - especially as I streamed the game.

My roughly three hours with Assassin's Creed Mirage were extremely positive. Beforehand, I had feared that it would be a simple return to the classic formula already felt old back in 2015 when Syndicate released. But Mirage is much more than that. Ubisoft Bordeaux seems to have carefully selected the exact elements across the series' 16-year history that best bring the past to life. With an intense October filled with big titles, Assassin's Creed has for once been relegated to the shadows, but I wouldn't be surprised if the game jumped out and assassinated the competition.