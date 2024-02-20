Assassin's Creed Mirage gets permadeath mode today

HQ

Assassin's Creed Mirage's new patch 1.07 releases today, and it brings an exciting new feature to the action-adventure game. The Full Synchronization Challenge is essentially another way of saying permadeath, as this new mode throws you in at the start of a new game and will delete your save when you die.

There are no second chances, and you can't enable or disable the mode midway through a save. For beating the Full Synchronization Challenge on easy mode, you get an emblem. On normal difficulty, you get an emblem and an outfit, and for the real sadists out there, you get 6 new dyes for beating it in hard.

There are also some other interesting features coming in this patch, such as the ability to transmog your armour, and there's a new Easter egg to find as well. If you want to know everything that's coming, you can check out the full patch notes here.