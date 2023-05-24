Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Assassin's Creed Mirage

Assassin's Creed Mirage confirmed for October

And we've finally been given a look at gameplay.

HQ

There has been no shortage of leaks for Assassin's Creed Mirage over the past few weeks, but now, ahead of Ubisoft's own showcase in June, the French games giant has affirmed when the title will be coming.

Set to debut on October 12, we're also told that Assassin's Creed Mirage is available for pre-order today. But while this information is exciting, it's the actual gameplay that stole the show, which gave us a glimpse at the Assassin's Creed series returning to its roots.

Basim will need to use stealthier elements and actions in order to hunt his targets in this game, all while still using an array of parkour and free-running moves to climb and manoeuvre around the Baghdad world.

Needless to say, if you've been looking forward to an Assassin's Creed game that is more about assassinations and less about melee combat, then this could be the game for you when it debuts in October on PC and consoles.

HQ
Assassin's Creed Mirage

