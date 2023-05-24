Assassin's Creed Mirage confirmed for October

HQ

There has been no shortage of leaks for Assassin's Creed Mirage over the past few weeks, but now, ahead of Ubisoft's own showcase in June, the French games giant has affirmed when the title will be coming.

Set to debut on October 12, we're also told that Assassin's Creed Mirage is available for pre-order today. But while this information is exciting, it's the actual gameplay that stole the show, which gave us a glimpse at the Assassin's Creed series returning to its roots.

Basim will need to use stealthier elements and actions in order to hunt his targets in this game, all while still using an array of parkour and free-running moves to climb and manoeuvre around the Baghdad world.

Needless to say, if you've been looking forward to an Assassin's Creed game that is more about assassinations and less about melee combat, then this could be the game for you when it debuts in October on PC and consoles.