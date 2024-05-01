Assassin's Creed Mirage comes to iOS devices in June

HQ

If you had any doubt that mobile technology has taken a massive leap forward compared to the console space, all you have to do is look at the fact that many AAA titles are now making the jump to mobile platforms. In the past, we've seen Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4 land on mobile systems (some mobile systems to be exact), and the next major name to be doing similar is Assassin's Creed Mirage.

The most recent instalment in the famed franchise will be coming to the latest range of iPhones and iOS devices that use an M1 chip or later. This means that iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPad Air, and iPad Pro owners can look to experience the tale of how Basim went from street thief to master assassin, all as soon as June 6.

As for how the game will actually play in practice, that remains to be seen yet, but if you do want to test Mirage before picking up the full mobile version, a 90-minute long demo will be available on the App Store entirely for free from June 6 too.