Assassin's Creed Mirage claims to be a great starting point for new players

Ubisoft hadn't even officially announced Assassin's Creed Mirage when we learned the game would bring the franchise back to its roots to some degree with a smaller map, bigger focus on stealth and more. This isn't just good news for fans of the first games in the franchise, but also new players.

In today's video, the developers dive deeper into Assassin's Creed Mirage's playable character, Basim, and explain why and how it'll be to explore Baghdad as him. This includes claiming Mirage is a great entry point for those who don't have any or much experience with Assassin's Creed, as the story explores the early beginnings of The Hidden Ones and the gameplay isn't as overwhelming as many consider the last few entries to be. Not that this means us veterans will be bored, as the game is obviously filled with references to the original Assassin's Creed and the rest of the universe.