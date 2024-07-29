English
Assassin's Creed: Unity

Assassin's Creed made a guest appearance at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony

Arno Dorian had the luxury of carrying the Olympic torch for a short stint.

Were you one of the millions of TV viewers watching the opening of the Paris Olympics the other day? Well, you might have noticed that Assassin's Creed, one of France's (now) many prides, made a small guest appearance.

It was none other than Arno Dorian from Unity who appeared on one of the city's many rooftops, carrying the Olympic torch. O it was at least something that took a lot of inspiration from Dorian and Assassin's Creed, as you can see in the clips below.

Did you notice the guest appearance?

Assassin's Creed: Unity

