Assassin's Creed Japan confirmed to launch this fall or early 2025

We didn't even get vague release windows when the Ubisoft announced its long-term plans for the Assassin's Creed games back in 2022, but both common sense and rumours made it sound like Assassin's Creed Codename Red aka Assassin's Creed Japan was set to arrive in 2024 or 2025. Now we have our confirmation.

Ubisoft confirms in its fresh earnings report that Assassin's Creed Codename Red will launch in fiscal year 2025, which means before the 31st of March, 2025. Then it makes sense that the game reportedly will be fully unveiled in May.

The French publisher also reiterates that Star Wars Outlaws is still set to launch by the end of 2024, so it sounds like Massive's highly anticipated game might come out this summer as originally planned internally.