Assassin's Creed Jade won't launch this year

Ubisoft and Level Infinite has been working to bring Assassin's Creed to mobile for a while now, in a project that is now definitively called Assassin's Creed Jade. The mobile title was announced a couple of years ago at a former Assassin's Creed Showcase, and since that date, we've received additional trailers and even had the chance to play it as part of a Closed Beta Test. So, considering the game is currently being tested in the hands of fans, you may be wondering when Assassin's Creed Jade will debut? The answer to that question is not in 2023.

Speaking with Level Infinite's Andrei Chan, executive producer on AC Jade, he told us during our time at Gamescom this year:

"Well, not by the end of the year, because the next phase is [Closed Beta Test 2], so there's no chance we can launch until we run CBT2, collect the feedback, and also address this feedback. So, I would say that we're committed to test the game until fans will tell us like, yes, this is authentic Assassin's Creed on mobile, this is the right experience, this is the right visual quality. So, then we'll probably sit down as a team and talk about when are we going to release that, and when are we going to deliver all other features which we still need to deliver for mobile game to be a good mobile game, not just Assassin's Creed game, but also Assassin's Creed game on mobile."

Long story short, before Ubisoft and Level Infinite commit to a release date, the developers want another round of player feedback, which will be taking place sometime later this year.

Check out the full interview with Chan below to learn more about how they have approached bringing Assassin's Creed to mobile devices.