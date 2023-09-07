Assassin's Creed Jade Impressions: Assassin's Creed on-the-go

HQ

Ubisoft went through a bit of a phase of greenlighting a ton of mobile adaptations of its famed franchises. To this end, Rainbow Six Mobile, The Division Resurgence, and the upcoming Assassin's Creed Jade (formerly Assassin's Creed Codename Jade) are on the horizon. While I have had the chance to play the upcoming The Division mobile title during Summer Game Fest, and other members of the Gamereactor team have been hands-on with Rainbow Six Mobile in the past, I've now also been given a chance to test out Assassin's Creed Jade, all during my time in Cologne for Gamescom 2023.

First and foremost, it's worth mentioning that Assassin's Creed Jade instantly feels like a mobile game more on the scale and quality of Diablo Immortal. This isn't a mobile version of Assassin's Creed, rather it's Assassin's Creed on mobile, and what I mean by this is that you still get all the core features that make the series iconic, albeit at a lower graphical fidelity and in a way that suits touchscreen controls. There's a big open world to explore, parkour and climbing is possible pretty much anywhere, you can stealthily take down foes, and even engage in melee combat battles too. This isn't some heartless mobile spin-off, it's the Assassin's Creed we know and love, just made for Android and iOS devices.

In the spirit of this, while Assassin's Creed Jade isn't being solely developed by Ubisoft (but with the help of Level Infinite too), the story is canon and features nods to the rest of the franchise, as well as having that familiar historically-rooted narrative that puts a twist on certain unclear real historic events. For example, there may be an emperor back in Qin Dynasty China who died in a way we have yet to confirm in the modern day. In Jade, that same real emperor was probably assassinated by the Assassin's Order.

It all feels really authentic and true when you play it, even if the touch controls are less effective than say a controller. The stealth is easy to use, even if it has what feels like an extra level of leniency to suit the less fluid gameplay, and this is the same case with the parkour and climbing, which is incredibly familiar yet designed in such a way that you don't have the same level of control as in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, for example. It all reminds me of what Blizzard has created with Diablo Immortal, which is that of a very well realised mobile version of the Diablo series, even if it does have its kinks, as does Jade.

You see, aside from the clunky touch controls that could no doubt do with a bit of extra optimisation and refinement, Jade seems to feature a rather peculiar looting system. When you defeat a foe or loot a container, you pick up a ton of random materials that can be used to upgrade and create new items for your assassin. Sure, on one hand the fact that you have the freedom to make your assassin your own is a big plus, but if that comes at the cost of a needlessly complex and overbearing looting and crafting system, it will be hard to appreciate that freedom if at all.

Likewise, as this game will be a live project, I am a little concerned about what that means in a monetisation and post-launch sense. The developers did tell me that all narrative and story beats will always be offered entirely for free, but as this will be a free-to-play game, it will need to generate revenue in some way, and considering what Blizzard did with Diablo Immortal, I find it hard not to also be concerned about this here. Plus, having to constantly wait weeks for the next chapter of an Assassin's Creed story doesn't draw me, although that could be because I have become numb to the overwhelming number of live service games on the market today.

As far as a mobile game goes, Assassin's Creed Jade does seem to have a lot going for it. I do think that Level Infinite and Ubisoft are onto something with this title, but the real make or break points for the game will come down to how it is supported and monetised, because the mobile gaming market is essentially the Wild West in this sense, with game companies doing whatever they want to squeeze every last penny out of its players. If it can weather these waters and deliver a game similar to that of Diablo Immortal, there is a very real chance Assassin's Creed Jade becomes something truly special when it ultimately launches at some point in the future.