Assassin's Creed Jade gets new signs of life

Remember the years before Hollow Knight: Silksong launched, where all we got was the occasional confirmation that it was still alive? That seems to be the strategy opted for with Assassin's Creed Jade. For a while, we've heard only that the game won't be releasing in its previous launch windows, and as we approach the point where it's nearly been two years without much news from Ubisoft or Level Infinite's end, some have started to wonder whether the game will ever release.

One fan just went and asked whether the game would be coming out, to which the official administrator for the Assassin's Creed Jade Discord server - Jade-grzmot69 - simply replied "yes," with a smiling emoji. It's not a lot to go on, but it does at least confirm that we just need to let the devs cook a while longer until AC Jade is fully complete.

Gamereactor did try and pursue further comments but haven't had a response yet. We have played Assassin's Creed Jade, all the way back in 2023, but can imagine that the game has changed and improved quite a bit since then. Here's hoping soon we get to see more of what it's like.