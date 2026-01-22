Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag remake may have been delayed by up to a year

When Ubisoft cancelled Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake and announced that a handful of other unannounced games were being axed too, many started to speculate about what projects are still in production and what has been sent to the chopping block.

One such game that has drawn a fair amount of attention is the Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag remake, which no one really knows much of substance about. In the release that was shared however, a short bit of text seems to outline the fate of the game, with it facing a delay that could see it pushed back by up to a year.

The information claims: "In parallel, the Group will allocate additional development time to 7 games inorder to ensure enhanced quality benchmarks are fully met and maximize long-term value creation. This includes the unannounced title initially planned for FY26, that has been delayed to FY27."

Insider Gaming has reported in the past that the Black Flag remake was supposed to set sail in March 2026, following Prince of Persia in January, but clearly this won't be the case. Likewise, there aren't many games that could fit the criteria that Ubisoft has explained above, meaning it is almost certainly in the Black Flag remake that will now arrive between April 1, 2026 and March 31, 2027.