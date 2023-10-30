HQ

It wouldn't be unreasonable to suggest that Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag is the best received Assassin's Creed game to date, as many fans of the series seem to refer to the title as being its pinnacle. And this seems to be reflected in the latest slate of stats shared by Ubisoft.

The French company has taken to X to reveal that a decade after originally launching, Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag has now surpassed 34 million players, which is a pretty impressive amount.

What are your thoughts on Black Flag? Is it your favourite Assassin's Creed game?