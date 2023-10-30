Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag has now surpassed 34 million players

A decade after initially releasing, Ubisoft's pirate adventure continues to thrive.

It wouldn't be unreasonable to suggest that Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag is the best received Assassin's Creed game to date, as many fans of the series seem to refer to the title as being its pinnacle. And this seems to be reflected in the latest slate of stats shared by Ubisoft.

The French company has taken to X to reveal that a decade after originally launching, Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag has now surpassed 34 million players, which is a pretty impressive amount.

What are your thoughts on Black Flag? Is it your favourite Assassin's Creed game?

