Assassin's Creed is getting the mobile treatment

The future of Assassin's Creed is looking very bright. Various mainline, flagship titles are in the works down the line, and just next year we can look forward to Assassin's Creed Mirage. But what about the mobile players out there (we assume at least one or two of you are asking that question)? Ubisoft has you covered as well.

Known as Assassin's Creed Codename Jade, this title will be a full open-world experience that features the similar beats that PC and console Assassin's Creed games have offered, including crammed cities, sneaky gameplay, parkour systems, and so on.

The title will be set in Ancient China, around 215BCE, and will feature a control system that has been optimised for touch screen gaming, as well as a character creation/customisation suite to boot. It was also noted that there will be opportunities for players to parkour over the Great Wall, because we know you all want to do that.

Otherwise, as has been the theme during this showcase, Ubisoft didn't share much other information about the game, and simply noted that Codename Jade would be coming to mobile devices "soon", before also slapping it on the "on the horizon" section of its Assassin's Creed series roadmap, alongside Codename Red and Codename Hexe, which implies it'll be targeting a 2024 or beyond launch.