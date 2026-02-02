Assassin's Creed Invictus devs reportedly "don't know a single colleague" who likes the game

Assassin's Creed may be known for its single-player endeavours, but people sure loved that multiplayer game mode in Brotherhood and Revelations, right? It probably doesn't surprise anyone to hear that Assassin's Creed Invictus is chasing the dragon of live-service gold, and it also isn't likely to shock you that the developers apparently aren't big fans of the game as a result.

As per leaker j0nathan, one developer had some brutally harsh words to say about the game. "I don't know a single colleague who likes Invictus. Only the managers will probably keep smiling and singing the praises of this project," they said (translation via machine.)

"It's awful: ridiculous animations, hideous and cartoonish characters (their faces are just as awful), idiotic sound and visual effects, combat arenas," they continued. "The concept is just plain dismaying. I wonder who this game is even for and why it was made. Maybe it's only meant for kids... six-year-olds? I have no idea. If that's the case, I pity the parents of those kids who are going to be hounded for money to fuel a fresh wave of microtransactions."

The same leaker also claims they have other titbits of information about future Ubisoft projects, but as we zoom in on Invictus for now, it seems that we can already call another live-service effort a flop before it's even out. That is if this report is to be believed, of course. It's worth taking this with a pinch of salt, as nothing outside of the project's existence has been revealed by Ubisoft officially.