Assassin's Creed Infinity

Assassin's Creed Infinity is not a new game

Rather it's a hub that unites all other games in the series in "meaningful ways".

As part of the Assassin's Creed Showcase that debuted at the September 2022 Ubisoft Forward event, it has just been revealed that Assassin's Creed Infinity is not actually an upcoming game in the series.

Long thought to be a large, expandable platform that will be the base for future Assassin's Creed projects, this is not entirely true, as Infinity is rather a "single entry point" for fans of the series in the future, and a hub type location that unites all other Assassin's Creed games and players together in "meaningful ways", as Assassin's Creed veteran, Marc-Alexis Côté stated.

During the announcement, it was noted that Infinity will almost act as an Animus for players, meaning you can head to different games/time periods through the platform, but due to Ubisoft still keeping information very close to the chest about this right now, the exact specifics as to how this will work have yet to be explained.

What was noted however, is that through the Infinity hub, Ubisoft is investigating ways to bring back "standalone, multiplayer experiences". As for what these will look like or be remains a mystery.

