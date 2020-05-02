Cookies

Assassin's Creed II is currently free on PC

Just head on over to Uplay and claim the game, with Ubisoft sharing the AC love after this week's Valhalla reveal.

If you've not got around to playing Assassin's Creed II and you're on PC, then the stars have finally aligned because Ubisoft is giving the game away on Uplay until May 5 (along with the excellent Rayman Legends and Child of Light, sweet).

The second game in the series marked a big improvement over the original and for many, it's the standout game in the entire series. Sure, it's looking a little rusty in a couple of areas, but Ezio's adventures are still well worth experiencing, even after all these years.

More current is the reveal of the next entry in the series, Assassin's Creed Valhalla. To find out more about the series' return to England, which was unveiled for the first time this week, simply head this way.

