Assassin's Creed franchise lead leaves Ubisoft after Tencent deal

Earlier in the year, it was confirmed that Ubisoft's biggest IP, Assassin's Creed, would be helmed by Vantage Studios, a subsidiary of Ubisoft with a 25% stake from Tencent. Vantage now also oversees Far Cry and Rainbow Six as well.

Two weeks after Vantage started operating proper, Assassin's Creed vice president and executive producer Marc-Alexis Côté has left Ubisoft after 20 years with the company. As per a staff memo caught by IGN, Côté made the decision to leave on his own after being offered a leadership position within the new subsidiary.

"Following the organizational restructuring announced in March 2025, Marc-Alexis Côté has chosen to pursue a new path elsewhere outside of Ubisoft," said a spokesperson for Ubisoft. "While we are saddened to see him go, we're confident that our talented teams will carry forward the strong foundation he helped build."

Côté first started working at Ubisoft as a software engineer in 2005, and by the time Assassin's Creed III rolled around, he was its game director. In March 2022, it's said that Côté took charge of laying out the future of the franchise, bringing Assassin's Creed Shadows to the forefront and laying the groundwork for the upcoming Assassin's Creed Hexe.