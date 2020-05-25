Assassin's Creed content was added just days before launch

You watching Advertisements

Recently, Twitter user @medburnbook posted an interesting question, asking people to tell a workplace horror story in five words or less. Most people have one to share from jobs of the past, and a game developer who once worked on the original Assassin's Creed also has a story to tell that he calls "the craziest 5 days of my life".

Charles Randall wrote "The CEO's kid played it" as a reply to the aforementioned question and explained that this kid got to play Assassin's Creed before the official launch and found it boring because "there was nothing to do in the game". According to Randall, side missions were not planned for Assassin's Creed originally but because of this, his lead asked if he could add some content to the game. The tricky part was that the team only had 5 days to add all the extra side missions, and these had to be bug-free because "the build is going to be burned directly to disc and released to retail".

Randall ended up agreeing doing this, with 4 or 5 other coworkers and they managed to "almost" pull it off. They finished the side missions ahead of the incredibly tight deadline. However, there were still some bugs, one of which made it really hard for players to achieve full completion. This side mission is about completing all the templar assassinations, but "one of the templar were parented to the wrong sector. If you approached the templar from the wrong direction, he fell through the world and was despawned. Which didn't give you credit for the kill, but stored him into the savegame as dead. No more spawning." Randall explained.

That said, keeping in mind that the team only had 5 days to make it happen, the result is rather impressive. If you want to know more details about the whole story, you can check Randall's Twitter via the link above.

Thanks, VG247.