Assassin's Creed composer Jesper Kyd: "It would be fun to do a Hitman world tour"

This week (today and tomorrow actually) the Assassin's Creed Symphonic Adventure is being held at the Royal Festival Hall in London, giving attendees a chance to listen to some of Ubisoft's famed series' music as it's performed live by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. With that taking place, I had the chance to catch up with Jesper Kyd, the mastermind behind many of the Assassin's Creed soundtracks, to pick his brain, see which soundtrack was his favourite, and also hear what other game series he believes deserves the live concert treatment similar to Assassin's Creed.

Speaking about the latter point first, Kyd revealed that he'd love to see IO Interactive's Hitman series get the live symphony treatment, but also pointed at a couple of other franchises that could be great choices too.

"It would be fun to do a Hitman world tour. I love working with Warhammer. That's so much fun. I also really enjoy State of Decay, working with that franchise is a lot of fun. And of course Borderlands is a blast. There's a lot of different things in there."

I also asked Kyd about which Assassin's Creed soundtrack that he composed was his favourite. With Assassin's Creed, Assassin's Creed II, Assassin's Creed Brotherhood, Assassin's Creed Revelations, and co-composing credits on Assassin's Creed Valhalla to choose from, Kyd picked a game that no doubt many see as an all-time favourite.

"Well I mean that's hard to say. I have this philosophy that my latest score is my favourite score because I try to really go for it on every one of my scores, and I pick my projects very carefully.

"But of course Assassin's Creed 2, we knew we had something very special. You could just feel it within the team, there was just something really special happening that I felt we were aware of before the game was ever released. I want to say it was a huge surprise that the game was that successful. But at the same time I kind of felt like we were... I don't know, I looked at that game and I would have been surprised if people didn't like that game, because I just thought it was absolutely amazing what they were doing. And it shows up in the music as well.

"The amount of creative freedom I had on Assassin's Creed 2, after working on 1, they basically gave me just... the trust had been built. So, at that time I had an immense amount of creative freedom. And I really just went with it. Nothing held me back on that one. Not that anything helped me back on the first one. But we had to figure out what everything had to sound like. So, there was a lot of work that was spent in trying to figure out how the Animus influenced the world. The game was being built as I was working on the music and the team was still changing things, and still didn't quite know what this game was. So, the second one was much more clear what everything should be. So, it took all those things away and I could just concentrate on using my instincts to write because now I knew what the game was and what was needed."

You can see the full interview with Kyd below to hear why you should attend these live symphonic shows and what goes into making an Assassin's Creed score.