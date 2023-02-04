Assassin's Creed comic writer snuck in a meta joke

HQ

An Assassin's Creed Valhalla comic entitled The Converts, contains a joke smuggled in by one of the writers about the language of the Isu, the first civilisation in the lore of the universe.

Learning any sort of second language is difficult, and it seems the writer on The Converts wasn't given enough prep time to study the writing of the Isu properly, as in one panel a translation of an Isu text reads: "If someose as esplais how to write this shit it would be muc appreiated," which in better English would translate to "If someone could explain how to write this shit it would be much appreciated."

Fans noted that this wasn't a very good example of Isu writing, as it just translates the ancient language by converting its letters exactly to their English counterparts. Still, it makes for a funny discovery when you imagine the poor writer tasked with translating a language that is only understood by the most hardcore of Assassin's Creed fans.

Casual fans might not even be aware of the Isu, as they only appear every so often in the games and other media. It just goes to show how little of a grasp Ubisoft has on its huge, overarching narrative in Assassin's Creed that a writer pokes fun at the Isu language in a spin-off graphic novel.