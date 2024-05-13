Assassin's Creed Codename Red to officially go by Assassin's Creed Shadows

HQ

We knew this would be the case, but Assassin's Creed Codename Red will not be known as Assassin's Creed Codename Red come launch. The game will officially go by the swanky name of Assassin's Creed Shadows, and what's even better is that we'll get to see a bit of it later this week.

Ubisoft has revealed that the game will be shown off and revealed in full on May 15 at 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST, before no doubt a much bigger showing and appearance is made during the Ubisoft Forward in Los Angeles on June 10.

You'll be able to catch the reveal on Ubisoft's YouTube channel, and ahead of its full reveal, can head to the Assassin's Creed social media channels to attempt to solve an hourglass puzzle for an unspecified (likely a further teaser) reward.

Otherwise, Ubisoft hasn't confirmed any further information about the game, other than what we do know, which is that it's "set in Feudal Japan".

