Assassin's Creed Codename Red protagonist revealed

Assassin's Creed Mirage has officially landed, but it is just one of a few projects in the historical action franchise that fans are looking forward to. Arguably the game that has the most hype attached to it is Assassin's Creed Codename Red, which finally takes the series to Feudal Japan.

Now, we have a sneak peek at what the female protagonist of the game, thanks to writer Pierre Boudreau, who posted (then deleted) a header featuring the lead character. Since then, the image has found its way to Twitter/X.

There are also some new details, but these should be taken with a pinch of salt until Ubisoft has something official to unveil. First, the protagonist is allegedly called Naoi, but this could change. Secondly, her story will be similar to that of Bayek, where a member of the Templar Order kills her father, leading her to join the Assassins.

