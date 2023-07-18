Assassin's Creed Codename Jade's closed beta test is happening in August

HQ

Ubisoft has been quite vocal about Assassin's Creed Codename Jade as of late, with the mobile game even taking up a significant portion of the Ubisoft Forward around a month ago. During that event, it was revealed that Codename Jade would be getting a beta test sometime in the summer, and now we know precisely when.

As per a blog post, Ubisoft confirms that the first Codename Jade closed beta will kick off on August 3, 2023, and that it will welcome players from "all over the world" on both iOS and Android.

It should be said that as this is a closed beta test, you will need to register your interest in the hope of being accepted and approved to participate. As for what the invitation process looks like, a questionnaire period is now open, which will lead into an invitation period from July 27, all before pre-download opens on August 1, and then the test taking place between August 3-11. To get a link to the questionnaire, you will need to sign up to the game's Discord page.

In terms of platforms that the beta will be present on, we're told for Android any device with a Snapdragon 865 or above and running Android 10 is eligible, while for iOS you will need an iPhone 11 or above.

As for when Assassin's Creed Codename Jade will debut, Ubisoft hasn't set a firm date just yet.