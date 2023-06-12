Assassin's Creed Codename Jade to get another test this summer

As part of the Ubisoft Forward event, Ubisoft just shared a bunch of extra details about the upcoming Assassin's Creed mobile title, Assassin's Creed Codename Jade. No, we didn't get to learn about the title's proper name, but we did get a sneak peak at how development is progressing and what's next for the title.

We're told in the presentation that the development team is "making great progress" and that while the title is still "very much in development", the feedback the title has received since its announcement last year means that Ubisoft is ready to get the game into the hands of players for another wide-scale test.

Set to be held in the summer, Ubisoft has now opened pre-registration for the test, meaning you can register your interest for a chance at being able to explore the open-world of third century China BC ahead of the game's proper launch in the future.

Ubisoft did look to talk a little further about Codename Jade's story and gameplay as well, adding that the title will explore events around the Qin Dynasty, will be set between Assassin's Creed Origins and Assassin's Creed Odyssey, will offer a narrative-driven story, and will be set in an open-world where players can head to a bustling capital city or to the Great Wall of China. There was also mention of world events, and Ubisoft noted that the game will revolve around young assassins that are learning the ways of the Xia, and who can be customised in a variety of ways.

There was no mention as to when Assassin's Creed Codename Jade will be launching, so probably don't expect to see it on iOS and Android devices until 2024 at the earliest.