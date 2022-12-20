Assassin's Creed Codename Jade Beta Found Online

Dedicated Assassin's Creed fans have found a way to access the beta for the upcoming mobile RPG Assassin's Creed Codename Jade early. Even without any official release date given by Ubisoft, it seems a lot of the progress made on the game has been revealed early.

This is thanks to some gameplay leaks, which first began appearing on social media a couple of days ago. Now, through a fairly simple search online, various footage from Assassin's Creed Codename Jade can be found, displaying the combat, stealth, and areas in the game.

As well as watching clips, anyone looking to get an early impression of Assassin's Creed Jade can download a version of the beta. As spotted by Insider Gaming, through installing an app and filling out a form you can gain access to the beta version of the product.

With all this information being shown on Codename Jade, it seems only a matter of time before Ubisoft makes a more official statement on the game, including a potential release date.