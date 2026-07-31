Assassin's Creed: Codename Hexe won't launch before the second half of 2027, according to insider

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Now Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced has made its arrival on PC and consoles, the next Assassin's Creed title on the horizon seems to be Assassin's Creed: Codename Hexe. The project has been in the works for several years, and while there have been many rumours and reports shedding light on what Ubisoft is cooking up behind the scenes, including revamped visuals, audio, and a return of the Fear system, there has yet to be any official information about what will be offered.

This also doesn't look like something which will be changing for a considerable amount of time either, as while previous rumours suggested the game could be launching in June 2027, a new claim from notorious insider and leaker, NateTheHate, states Codename Hexe won't be launching before the second half of 2027.

In answer to a fan question, we're told: "Game won't launch until second half of 2027, at earliest. They don't need to rush a reveal/announcement."

It should be said development on Codename Hexe hasn't been the smoothest, as back in April the game director left the project, all following the creative director exiting a couple of months earlier. Still, internally, Ubisoft is said to be 'extremely hyped' for the game, so perhaps it will deliver another entertaining and thrilling Assassin's Creed adventure.