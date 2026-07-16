Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe rumoured to revamp visuals, audio, will see return of Fear system

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Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe is still a bit of a mystery to us all. When 1666: Amsterdam appeared during Summer Game Fest, a few of us thought that might be our first glimpse at the next AC game, but it was something else entirely. Information is fairly sparse, but according to the latest report from a well-known leaker, the game could be in our hands within the next 12 months.

Ubisoft leaker Rogue recently posted a slew of apparent information about the game, pointing to its release being scheduled for June 2027 right now for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC. This date could change and is a placeholder for now, according to Rogue, as work is still ongoing with the game. It's said to have a $69.99 Standard Edition, an $89.99 Deluxe Edition and a $119.99 Collector's Edition. There will be an expansion pack including story DLC, Denuvo DRM at launch, and booster packs, too.

The map is said to be large but have a "linear" focus. There will be multiple villages, forests, and more, with movement being more advanced while focusing on the old core elements of parkour. Interestingly, the Fear system from Assassin's Creed Syndicate's Jack the Ripper DLC is said to make a return, and play a large part in the "dark, gruesome" world of Codename Hexe. That means NPCs can become afraid of you, misfiring their weapons, or just getting so scared they flee combat. Part of making people terrified will apparently be to do with the sound, which is getting revamped, which could make it more difficult to hear an enemy behind a wall.

As always, take all this information with a pinch of salt until more details on Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe are officially unveiled by Ubisoft.