Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced's Explorer Outfit has been found, here's where to get it

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To mark the arrival of Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced, a game which sold two million units on its launch day and helped the wider Assassin's Creed series surpass 250 million sales, Ubisoft has been sending players on a treasure hunt, asking them to solve community riddles to find hidden goodies.

These riddles are quite the challenge to crack but some dedicated fans have stepped up to the challenge and overcome the task at hand. One example is Reddit user, Holliday, who took to the ACBFResynced subreddit to reveal the location of one of the chests and how it includes the Explorer Outfit.

For those unaware, the Explorer gear was thought to have been cut from Resynced, as it was missing from the other cosmetic options. Clearly this was an intentional choice as Ubisoft is instead letting players get their hands on the outfit by heading to a very specific location in the Caribbean.

The area in question is a bay in the Chinchorro region, meaning you will have to progress the story quite some distance to be able to access the zone. Once you do, you can head to the small area north of Corozal at the map coordinates of (28, 292). From here, you'll need to dive into the ocean and swim quite deep down to find a hidden chest containing the famed outfit.