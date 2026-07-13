Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced sold two million copies on launch day

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While the launch was immediately met with "Mixed" reviews on Steam, it seems like the arrival of Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced has otherwise been a pretty successful affair for Ubisoft.

Recently, it was confirmed the game had sold as many as two million copies on its launch day last week. There has not yet been an update on the sales, but a reasonable guess would be that a fair few additional players have snagged a copy over the weekend to re-experience Edward Kenway's iconic pirating adventure.

Beyond this confirmation, Ubisoft confirms that it has identified a slate of bugs and issues it is in the process of addressing, including cutscenes being limited to 30 FPS on PC. Also, to mark this mega launch, fans can claim Crimson Sails for the Jackdaw and 1,500 Animus Keys to spend in the store by simply redeeming this code through Ubisoft Connect: ACBF-PHGN-SYBJ-RTRF. Just don't forget to connect your PlayStation/Xbox accounts to your Ubisoft Connect account if you're playing on console.

Have you played Black Flag Resynced yet?