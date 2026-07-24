Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced sold more in two weeks than Ubisoft expected for the first year

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It's that time of year again for quarterly reports, as the April-June quarter, often referred to as Q1 since the fiscal year in the gaming industry typically runs from April 1 to March 31, is set to be reported. On Thursday evening, it was Ubisoft's turn, and they were a bit more optimistic than they've been in a while.

One obvious reason for this is Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced, and Ubisoft reports that it sold 3.5 million copies in just two weeks, which is more than they had anticipated for the entire first year. In short, it's been a resounding success, and you don't have to be a direct descendant of Nostradamus to realize that Ubisoft is currently frantically reviewing which Assassin's Creed games to remake next.

If you've read our review, we're sure you understand that we think this success is both understandable and well-deserved. That said, which game in the series do you hope gets the spotlight next? Is it perhaps time for Ezio's return in Assassin's Creed II? Maybe we should go back to the British-set Assassin's Creed: Syndicate? Or should Assassin's Creed: Unity get a second chance after its disastrous 2014 release?