Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced rated by PEGI

For a while now we've been reporting on the building evidence of a remake of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag. From the first rumours to almost definitive confirmation, it seems this game is all but ready to be revealed at this point, as it now even has a PEGI rating.

That rating was caught by Corkben over on Twitter/X, and was reported on by Eurogamer as well as other sites in the hours since it was first discovered. The rating has since disappeared, but once something is found on the internet, it tends to stick around.

We see that the title for the game will apparently be Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, which sounds about right for a remake. It also has an 18 rating from PEGI, which isn't too surprising considering all the pirate violence you can get up to.

It seems only a matter of time now until this game is officially unveiled. With The Game Awards looming, that seems the perfect moment for Ubisoft to finally admit it has been holding onto one of the worst-kept secrets in gaming.