Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced player praises underwater exploration, turns out the team behind it is being fired

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Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced has been a hit right out of the gate for Ubisoft. Since launch, the game has already sold 2 million copies, and despite some criticisms over the inclusion of microtransactions, players are largely enjoying the remade pirating experience.

However, if you were hoping all of the mechanics seen in Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced would turn out to be a big part of the series' future, you may want to think again. After seeing a bit of praise for the underwater exploration and advanced tech shown when you dive below the surface in the game, one developer spoke out to say that the team behind it is facing huge layoffs.

"Ubisoft Barcelona did all the underwater levels. And that same team is being fired right now because Ubisoft thinks that's what we deserve," wrote tech and gameplay animator at Ubisoft Barcelona Manel Cota.

We knew that layoffs were hitting Ubisoft Barcelona for some time, with partial strikes planned to protest them. However, seeing it made clear how a team that worked on one of the best parts of a well-received game is losing their jobs shows the sad state of the industry we often find ourselves in these days. It also doesn't inspire confidence in the future of Assassin's Creed games being able to offer underwater exploration in the same way Black Flag Resynced does.