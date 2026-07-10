Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced launches to Mixed reviews on Steam thanks to microtransactions

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Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced is here, and while many players are off enjoying the high seas as Edward Kenway once more, some have found their experience anchored by a slew of microtransactions made available to buy alongside the game itself. Some have even said they'll become internet pirates over the microtransactions, as they've led Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced to launch to Mixed reviews on Steam.

The Mixed reviews are a good deal better than the Mostly Negative rating Black Flag Resynced had immediately after launch, but the reviews themselves show people aren't happy with the idea of spending an extra £76.21 on additional DLCs. Most of these are cosmetic, although some can give you an advantage in gameplay. As Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced is a single-player title, those advantages aren't going to be felt much by a player missing out on them, but it's still a hefty price tag to add to a remake of a 13-year-old game.

You can get the Deluxe Edition to take away some of those microtransactions, but you'd only get the Master Assassin Character and Naval Packs, meaning there are still seven other microtransactions available to buy.

It's ironic that a remake of a 2013 faces the same criticism a lot of 2010s games did in having too many microtransactions at launch. Before the days of battle passes and broken releases, these were the things that drew the ire of a lot of players, and now they're back.