Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced has surpassed three million copies sold

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It was confirmed shortly after launch that Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced had surpassed two million copies sold, and in the time since, the game has continued to steadily bring in new players.

We say this as now it has been confirmed the remake has surpassed three million copies sold, with the total being reached on July 17, eight days after the debut. While copies aren't flying off the shelves in the same way as Assassin's Creed Shadows at arrival, the steady stream of players seems to be good news for Ubisoft, who also confirmed the plans to bolster the remake down the line with new features including New Game+.

Have you snagged a copy of Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced yet? If not, check out our review to see if it's worthy of doing so.