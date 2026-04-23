Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced - Five key takeaways from the reveal

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Well, it's finally happened. After years of rumours and leaks, Ubisoft has officially unveiled Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced to the world, an adventure that will see players returning to the golden age of piracy in the Caribbean to revisit the story of Edward Kenway. With the announcement now official and the launch date locked in for July 9, 2026, we recently had the chance to see a bunch of Black Flag Resynced in action as part of a dedicated developer video, and with that in mind, here are five key takeaways worth knowing.

1. Resynced is still Black Flag as you know and love it...

Resynced is regarded as a faithful remake of Black Flag, which has been rebuilt from the ground-up using Ubisoft's Anvil Engine, the same powerful technology at the heart of the modern RPG-like Assassin's Creed titles. It has high resolution textures, enhanced lighting, a new dynamic weather system, a complete motion capture overhaul, and more, but at the same time, it's also just Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag as you know and adore it.

The story has not been changed, the cutscenes still play out as they did, the original voice actor of Edward Kenway, Matt Ryan, has re-recorded his lines. This isn't a reimagining of Black Flag, it's a faithful remake, meaning devoted fans should recognise plenty even with the new glossy coat of paint.

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2. ...but there are some welcome improvements

Building on the latter point, anyone who goes back and plays the original Black Flag today will likely notice a few archaic design choices. This remake is looking to address these. For one, parkour has been enhanced with new moves and more fluid mechanics, combat is being improved into a more action-oriented system that better reflects modern Assassin's Creed, plus there is seamless access to cities, ports, and locations from the Jackdaw. Adding to this is the ability to crouch wherever you want to enhance stealth, improved eavesdropping missions that no longer lead to instant desyncronisation, and a focus on each of Edward's weapons having a key place in the combat suite.

Again, the aim is to enhance the experience and bring it in-line with modern game standards and styles, all without losing the heart of Black Flag.

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3. Don't expect multiplayer or DLCs to be featured, but there is other new content

Ubisoft has decided not to package the multiplayer or the DLC with this Resynced version, so don't expect those parts of the original game to be featured. However, in making this call, it has also decided to commit resources and time to serving up Resynced-exclusive new content.

We're not talking about much, but there are promises of minor new narrative arcs revolving around Blackbeard and Stede Bonnet, as well as new missions and scenes, including one with Edward's wife. There are three new recruitable officers for the Jackdaw, known as Lucy Baldwin, The Padre, and Dead Man Smith, who bring additional weapon options, with Smith offering Double Shot for broadside weapons. The Jackdaw will be a tad livelier with a cat or monkey pet that waltzes around on deck, while the crew sing shanties both new and old. And by the sounds of things, the core story will take a more modern Assassin's Creed approach by focusing on Edward's journey first and foremost while connecting with Desmond and the modern day when applicable.

If all of this sounds a bit much, you'll want to pay attention to the next point.

4. The original Black Flag will remain available

Yep, this is a simple and quick one: Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, the original game from 2013, won't be going anywhere. Ubisoft has promised that the original title will remain accessible for those who would rather play the game as it was initially intended. Essentially, Resynced won't be replacing Black Flag, it will be accommodating it.

5. Even collectors can join in on the fun

Lastly, Ubisoft promised Resynced's launch would be supported by the debut of a Collector's Edition for the game, with this being a premium and pricey version that includes a rather hefty figurine of Edward Kenway, a diary of Kenway's journey, a cloth map, and a broach, among other treats and treasures. The price for the edition has yet to be shared, but judging by the contents, it won't be cheap.

This was only a brief taste of the wider adventure, so stay tuned for more comprehensive explorations into the game. From what we've seen however, our initial impression is Ubisoft Singapore has done an excellent job remaking this game, taking what made Black Flag such a special project, preserving as much as possible and updating the areas that required it the most. It will hopefully also be a welcome change to the recent slate of Assassin's Creed, as by Resynced firmly being described as "not an RPG", it should retain its original more concise size and runtime, something that Origins, Odyssey, Valhalla, and Shadows absolutely lack.

With launch locked in for July 9, expect to hear more from Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced sooner rather than later.