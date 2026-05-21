Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced - an interview with director Richard Knight

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At the end of April, I flew to France at the invitation of Ubisoft to preview the upcoming Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced, a remade re-release using the same game engine that powers Assassin's Creed Shadows from last year. Rumours were rife, and few were likely surprised when the game was officially unveiled via a trailer just days before I sat down to play it for around four hours. A complete remake of the pirate game, which turns 13 this year, where for obvious reasons, there are countless improvements, expanded content, and elements that have been polished for this crowd-pleaser. I'm conducting my very first interview in my entire life (apart from dating) with the game's director and head honcho, Richard Knight, who was also involved in the original from 2013. In other words, the bloke knows his stuff, and by all accounts is the right man in the right place.

A band of pirates with a fresh take on the classic - ready to set sail.

I actually slipped away from the venue to recharge my batteries after being glued to my gaming station, mostly to process my impressions and breathe in something other than the smell of sweat and Red Bull, only to return a few hours later to bounce ideas off the director, a pleasant gentleman who was always ready with an answer, given his long history with Assassin's Creed.

There I was, playing in 4K at 60 FPS on a top-of-the-range PC.

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Gamereactor: First and foremost, thank you for letting me come and for inviting us to this exclusive screening and being among the first to play Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced. In my humble opinion, the game looks absolutely fantastic in every respect, based on the time I've spent with it. I have a few questions, which I hope to get answers to.

To this end, how long has Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced been in active development?

Knight: "Since 2023, so it's been around... three years now? And we're still finishing it right now."

Gamereactor: With a launch coming up on July 9?

Knight: "Yes."

Gamereactor: Does Resynced feel like you're preserving an important part of Ubisoft's legacy or is it more about correcting elements that you feel the original didn't quite get right or succeed with?

Knight: "That's an interesting question. I would say that, it's kind of in the name, Resynced, right? We want to remake the original because there are certain things that, you know, are just a bit dated or don't hold up as well. But the original still stands on its own; you can still play it today. You can still buy it, it's still just fun, I can finish it. But we always had this dream, what if it were today; what if we had the latest Anvil [engine]; what if we had some of the gameplay from Shadows or Mirage? What if we put all of these things together, what can we get?

"So there's a bit of preservation for sure, and we wanted to preserve Edward's story and flavour. It still has to feel like him. But at the same time, we're like, you know, we have to dream a little too. We have to ask ourselves, what would it feel like to make that game today?"

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Gamereactor: With today's technical standards and the latest game engine, Anvil Engine, which is really cutting-edge from what I've seen?

Knight: "Yeah, and not just the visuals but in gameplay too, where can we take it?"

Gamereactor: What is the most historically inaccurate element that you've chosen to include in the game, simply because it's fun and enhances the enjoyment of the game? And are there any mini-games or new side activities added to keep players entertained between missions and the main story?

Knight: "Okay, so there's a bunch of questions. Yeah, the first part, let's just say, our goal with this is to be authentic first and foremost to the original game. And that means even if they made historical, you know, mistakes, it's just... that was how they played with history at that time and we wanted to follow that. So, you know, we still have things like harpooning and animal hunting. A lot of this is what you think of those today; they were things that made a lot of sense in the original game and we don't want to betray players' trust by not including those. But yes, it also means that we have little fun elements like the bicorn versus tricorn debate and the Spanish flag debate.

"So there are certain things where we're just like, 'OK, there's a lot of nuance to the discussion, but we're going to stick with what's authentic to Black Flag, then.'"

Gamereactor: Yes, and I imagine there'll be quite a bit of pandering to the fans as well?

Knight: "Of course. And to the second part of your question, we didn't add new mini-games per se, but you know, pretty much all of the old ones are there if you want to harpoon or hunt or play a board game; those things still exist. But I guess the one little thing I'd like to add is that now we have a shanty player, so, if you're just someone who likes to keep sailing and sing a certain song, and you hold a button on the D-pad right now, it'll bring up a sort of visual iPod player and you can choose which song you want the crew to sing."

Gamereactor: Yeah, I noticed that, very neat.

Knight: "Yeah, yeah, and it was important for us to do that, because we're like, we're going to add new shanties like: "Oh no, what happens if the player has to randomise 50 times" to find the one they want, right? So just a little thing, but sometimes it's just the little things that get you from A to B. The other thing we've done, and it's worth mentioning briefly, is that, like most modern games, we've included fast travel. So if sailing isn't really your thing and you just want to head back to Havana, you can simply go to the map and click."

Lucy is one of the new characters you can recruit, and she unlocks new gameplay possibilities via the game's flagship, The Jackdaw.

Gamereactor: If you play the new version and then return to the original from 2013, what do you hope feels significantly improved in the new version, and what do you hope is exactly the same as before?

Knight: "What I hope remains the same is the spirit. Like, even if the mechanics are different and you can crouch anywhere, that you'll still go like "Oh, I feel like I've already had this experience with Resynced". What I hope feels improved... I hope the combat feels fresh and more relevant to modern games. It's, you know, it can still be fast-paced and brutal, but there's more scope for skill now. I hope you all appreciate the new naval combat options we've introduced with the alternate-fire weapons, the officers, and the abilities they bring, and I hope you feel those things actually help. You know, maybe they felt a bit missing in the original.

"And then finally, I hope that you also appreciate just the flow of the game as well. There are certain things we've introduced—the rope dart—much earlier in the game now. We've introduced the 'ram dash' ability much earlier in the game. We're doing certain things with, sort of realising that players like these things and they like them a bit earlier to give them more choice, more expression. And I hope that - as much as I like the original game - maybe you appreciate it, but I can do those things sooner."

Gamereactor: It's basically a 2.0 version of Black Flag?

Knight: "Yeaaah... or... In a way, in a way."

Gamereactor: A major focus in Black Flag has always been time at sea and naval battles. You've removed the loading screens when going ashore. Is the game completely seamless now, with no loading times at all? And also, are there any adjustments or new features regarding the ship, The Jackdaw, or the ocean that are completely new or that you've built upon in Black Flag Resynced?

Knight: "So, we do have one big open-world map. And so the map has been expanded a little bit to include, you know, the tip of Florida and Cuba and some other places that were a bit harder to reach. We only travel to other locations for... there are two parts that people might remember from the original game, one of which was North Carolina, and the other was Charleston, so some places in the United States. And for those, you know, we're not going to add, say, 200 kilometres of sea to get to them.

"But the great thing is that with modern technology, the load times are extremely fast to get there. And then if you want to come back, it's also extremely fast. So we make a point of otherwise having one big cohesive world with just a little bit of... extra stuff, extra locations, and places to visit on the way."

Gamereactor: Are there any adjustments or new features regarding the Jackdaw or the ocean in general that are completely new or that you've built upon in Resynced?

Knight: "So the big thing for us was the new abilities through the officers and then the new alternate fire weapons for the Jackdaw, which is really cool in my mind because when you get one of these new alternate fires; like for example for the broadside, you just have to press a button at any time, there's no going into a menu and choosing the right thing. It's just, it's there... And so you can make that tactical decision on the fly about what to do. Similarly, the officer abilities. They're, I mean, they're just... they just switch on and then, whether it's Lucy's perfect brace, which is about, you know, it's a skill-based timing to reduce damage, or Dead Man's extra shot, which might sound like 'Oh, free more damage!' but you still have to wait for that extra volley and aim it properly, and maybe you're bracing at the same time. There are a lot of factors to consider. So we think it adds an interesting sort of extra layer of management to ships. Beyond that, it's just, you know, if you go find your nearest harbour master or captain's cabin, you can change the look of your ship.

"I mean, some of these things were in the original game too, but we made a point of ensuring you can have different sails and different... all these things."

Gamereactor: You've mentioned that you've updated and adapted Black Flag Resynced to a more modern Assassin's Creed standard. Have you looked at previous titles such as Valhalla, Mirage, Shadows, and have you drawn inspiration from any of these and then implemented it in Black Flag Resynced?

Knight: "Absolutely. I mean, all of them, to a certain extent. You have to be because it's, you know, a remake. We have to be a bit like historians and look at what works best in certain games and then decide what works best for Black Flag Resynced. So in some cases, there's something that works perfectly, and in some cases there's something we won't take. You know, Shadows, there are certain things we've taken. Like the light and shadow gameplay that's brilliant. But we don't need Edward to crawl around on the ground on his stomach. It doesn't make sense for him, so we take what makes the most sense. And the same goes for the other games too. So you know we have certain animations from [Assassin's Creed] Unity even just like in the case of some of the combat takedowns. If it makes sense, if it's something Edward would seem to do, and it's sufficiently inexpensive for us to use, then we'll use it, right? But similarly, if it's something that only makes sense for Samurai, we won't do it.

"So, it's just the cool thing about the Anvil Engine and working with part of this brand is that we can, to a certain extent, we can take the things that make the most sense, or at least adapt them to what makes some sense for us. And in some cases that just means brand new stuff for you and it doesn't matter what the past did, we need to do something new going forward. But it's really helpful to go like 'Oh, how did a blow dart work 10 years ago?'"

Gamereactor: So, was Black Flag chosen for any specific reason? There are older entries in the series that could also have benefited from a remake or a complete overhaul, for example, the very first game in the series. Why did the choice fall on Black Flag specifically and is it because it's a fan favourite?

Knight: "It is definitely a fan favourite! [laughs] That is part of it, but what I would say is, if you think of it beyond numbers; going one, two, three, four, five, we try to think of what the brand is, these different experiences, different points in history, different exciting characters. And so when you look at Black Flag, it's like, okay, check, great character, check, great setting, the Caribbean, check! You could be a pirate and you could be an assassin; it ticks all those boxes. And then it ticks the final box, which is it's old enough, and whilst it still holds up, there are loads of exciting things we thought we could do with it.

"So they take that to the brand and then they also go, 'Okay and you're Ubisoft Singapore, you worked on the original Black Flag, you worked on the games before Black Flag!' So you have this long history with the brand. We also have a background in water tech and naval gameplay. So all these things just kind of made it a shoe-in. But it really came down to just how exciting an opportunity was it? Does the character work, does the setting work? Are these things we're ready to revisit?"

Blackbeard, a legend as gruesome and mad as, well... the rumours.

Gamereactor: You introduced new characters in the very first trailer who have their own missions and play a part in the story. Was it difficult to integrate completely new elements and characters into an already existing world and storyline, and what challenges did this present?

Knight: "I couldn't say it's any more difficult than game development already is. It was like an exciting opportunity in the sense of, okay, we've always wanted to add these officer characters to help establish the family of the Jackdaw and the people working under Edward's command, because that reflects on him too what kind of pirate leader he is. But we also thought about it from a gameplay perspective: what kind of gameplay benefits would they bring?

"And then the final element to this is that not everybody remembers, but Black Flag is actually, even though it's a fast-paced epic, it's a bit of an epic. It has time jumps, it has multiple instances where Edward is imprisoned, there are places for us to fit things in. There are certain stories that haven't been fully told, there's Blackbeard and certain other characters. So there are all these little places where we can add a bit. And with the officers in particular, yeah, they're new characters. But they sort of feel at home on the Jackdaw, and so as long as we make sure they fit in from a gameplay and narrative perspective, I mean, the rest will sort of..."

Gamereactor: Yeah, and they do add more hours of gameplay, I mean, it is new content, isn't it?

Knight: "Yeah, and certainly when you make a remake, some people are like 'Okay - but you're going to give me new content, right - please?' So, of course we wanted to make sure we had some and it just seemed like a natural way to do it because, we really... Edward's story had already been told, right? We're not here to write a brand new ending "in the next 10 years of his life", we're here to tell the story. So we wanted something that kind of fits within that story and helps perhaps tie up some of the things that happened within it."

Expect epic naval battles, skirmishes, and assassinations galore.

Gamereactor: Last question: Are there any new secrets, Easter eggs, or hidden objectives that you've added that you can share? Will we be fighting the Kraken or perhaps other horrors of the deep?

Knight: "As always, I can neither confirm nor deny any secrets. Let's just say developers love secrets. But yeah, that's all I can say."

Richard Knight, director of Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced.

Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced launches on July 9 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Expect a review just in time for that.