Assassin's Creed Black Flag remake likely confirmed by voice actor

HQ

When it comes to Assassin's Creed, few titles in the series are as frequently praised as the now slightly aging Black Flag. A game that's long been rumored to receive a remake — and one that now seems practically confirmed, thanks to Edward Kenway's voice actor, Matt Ryan.

This comes after Ryan rhetorically asked a fan if they had completed the game, and then followed up with: "You may have to beat it again. There's a reason, but I can't say anything." It certainly sounds like he's hinting at being involved in something new — most likely that Ubisoft has recorded new or updated voice lines for Edward, and perhaps other characters as well.

The latest rumors suggest a possible release in 2026. While Ubisoft hasn't made any official statements, it's starting to feel like a full reveal might drop later this year — especially with Matt Ryan actively teasing that something "big" is coming. All we can do is hope.

Are you excited for a Black Flag remake?