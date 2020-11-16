English
news
Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin's Creed beats Call of Duty to the top spot in the UK charts

The chart also saw new entries from Demon's Souls and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

With next-generation consoles releasing, the UK boxed sales chart welcomed in several next entries this week. The entire top three has been replaced with new releases and the first place entry may come as a surprise for many.

Claiming the top spot is Assassin's Creed Valhalla which was able to fend off fellow newcomer Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. This, we are sure, was a tight race indeed considering the sales figures the Call of Duty series has been known to historically pull in. Third place went to Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which may not have had as much buzz around it given that it's just a short standalone adventure.

Outside of the top three also saw some movement, as Demon's Souls debuted at number six and Watch Dogs: Legion tumbled all the way to tenth after being in fourth last week.

You can see the full top ten below:


  1. Assassin's Creed Valhalla

  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

  3. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

  4. FIFA 21

  5. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

  6. Demon's Souls

  7. Super Mario 3D All-Stars

  8. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

  9. Minecraft (Switch Edition)

  10. Watch Dogs: Legion

