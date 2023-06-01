Assassin's Creed, Avatar, The Crew and more to be shown at Ubisoft Forward

HQ

Ubisoft was one of the first companies that announced its summer showcase when the E3 plans were cancelled, but we didn't know what to expect at the show. Now we do to some degree.

The French company has given us a trailer announcing that we'll see gameplay of both Assassin's Creed Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and The Crew Motorfest in the Ubisoft Forward show. It doesn't doesn't stop there, however, as we're also told Assassin's Creed Codename Jade, Assassin's Creed Nexus VR and a surprise or two (unless it fails to keep its secrets as always). Maybe it's finally time to see the Immortals: Fenyx Rising sequel, Splinter Cell Remake, a new Rayman, Beyond Good & Evil 2, Massive's Star Wars game (might as well do that when they're already there to show Avatar, right?) or something completely new?

What do you want and hope to see at Ubisoft Forward when it starts at 6 PM BST / 7 PM CEST on June 12?