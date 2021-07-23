Assassin's Creed art director has left Ubisoft after 16 years at the company

A few weeks ago, we reported that Assassin's Creed Valhalla's game director had left Ubisoft in favour of joining EA Motive. Well, today we can also add that long-time Assassin's Creed art director, Raphael Lacoste is also exiting the company, and is moving over to Jade Raymond's new studio, Haven Studios.

Lacoste had worked at Ubisoft for 16 years, on eight different Assassin's Creed titles, where he played a significant role in making the IP the titan it is today. Lacoste revealed the career change over Twitter.

"It is not without emotions I have to tell you that after 8 assassins, 16 years at Ubisoft I have decided to set sails on new adventures and challenges.

I would like to thank from the bottom of my heart our wonderful community and the incredible talents I've had the chance to collaborate with, over these amazing years.

Thank you too, Ubisoft, for your trust and the fantastic projects we brought to life together! Bye for now, these years will remain unforgettable

Ubisoft has been a nice home for me for 16 years, and I am very touched about this, the trust they gave me as well as the opportunities, but it was time to do another leap of faith"

Lacoste joins Haven as its art director, where he has reconnected with Raymond to help build the new IP the developer is working on that is being funded by Sony and is expected to be both a live-service title and a PS5 exclusive.