ASRock Reveals New Phantom Gaming Monitors

ASRock has made its previously teased Phantom Gaming Monitors official at CES 2023 in two sizes. Screen sizes for the monitors range from 27" to 34", and come with a whole host of different features depending on which one you pick up.

The 34-inch monitor is equipped with 1440p resolution, 240 Hz, and a response time of 1ms. The 27-inch counterpart echoes the response time, but instead opts for 1080p resolution and 165 Hz. Both monitors also make use of AMD Freesync technology, which can boost the performance of anyone using an AMD GPU.

There are also some nice quality-of-life features with these monitors, too. Namely, they come with an integrated Wi-Fi antenna, which should help prevent lag. Also, if you like you can really give the monitor a personal touch by customizing a 1.3 inch OLED display on the stand with GIFs or images.

Currently, there's no pricing for these monitors, so watch this space to see if ASRock can deliver.