Aspyr seems to be working on a Star Wars: Republic Commando remaster

It is heavily rumoured that Aspyr is currently working on a remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. But, it seems like this might not be the only Star Wars game they are working on, as Nintendo Everything has now noted that they have also uploaded Star Wars: Republic Commando data to Nintendo's servers.

This would not make a whole lot of sense as this game is only available for PC and Xbox and was released back in 2005, so a very reasonable guess would be that they are doing a remaster of one of the best Star Wars games ever. As Nintendo Everything accurately points out, data uploads of this kind was how it was revealed that Fortnite and Paladins was coming for Switch as well.

It is also worth mentioning that Aspyr has released Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast and Episode I Racer for Switch as well, so making Republic Commando next really doesn't seem that farfetched. Let's keep our fingers crossed as this game has stood the test of time really well and offer great squad based action with a more gritty tone than we are used to from the Star Wars universe.