Asphalt 9: Legends is racing onto Xbox One and Xbox Series "soon"

With the Asphalt franchise now reaching a total of one billion downloads, publisher Gameloft has revealed that the most recent entry Asphalt 9: Legends will "soon" be racing onto Xbox One and Xbox Series. The Xbox version of the game will also be free-to-play and it will support both cross-play and cross-saves with the Windows 10 version.

"For over 20 years, Gameloft has been on the forefront of what players could experience on mobile devices, and just over 15 years ago we kicked off a franchise that has remained a core series to us, Asphalt," said Thomas Aurick, VP of Creation at Gameloft. "In the years since, we transformed Asphalt into the most readily-accessible racing franchise in the world. This is only just the beginning for Asphalt, and with the impending launch of Asphalt 9: Legends on the Xbox platform, we further commit to bring anyone, on whatever gaming platform a racing experience beyond imagination. This is the Gameloft of today."

Asphalt 9: Legends, if you're unware, originally launched on Android, iOS, and Windows 10 back in 2018, and it later made its way to the Nintendo Switch in 2019. More details are said to be revealed in the near future regarding the Xbox versions.