Asobo shares a few images of Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy

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Considering the ending of A Plague Tale: Requiem, it's unclear what the future will hold for the mainline series and whether we will get to return to Amicia's wider journey. In the past, there have been job listings that suggest a third game was in the pipeline, but it's more likely that these listings applied to the incoming spinoff adventure from developer Asobo.

Known as Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy, this is a prequel adventure that is entirely standalone to the main story. We follow Sophia, a protagonist who must wander the streets, rooftops, and canals of Venice, all in a bid to reach Minotaur's Island and face the mythical creature that calls the land home and is the reason for a devastating curse.

As it stands, we're expecting Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy to launch sometime in 2026, but a firm date has yet to be shared. When launch does come around, expect the game to be playable on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, and for a fresh taste of what it will offer, Asobo has now shared a few new images of the gameplay, all of which you can see below.

Each depicts a bright and striking Venetian landscape with a noticeable lack of dangers, particularly rats... For more from the game, we'll have to stay tuned, but hopefully it won't be long before more significant information is shared all the same.