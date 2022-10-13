Asobo: Please don't spoil A Plague Tale: Requiem for anyone

HQ

The de Rune siblings are back on Tuesday in a new adventure called A Plague Tale: Requiem. Every time Asobo Studio has shown the game, it has impressed us, and our lucky co-workers who got to visit Gamescom in August claims it was one of the best games at the event.

But an effective way of ruining the fun for people is to spoil the game, and now the developer has published an open letter where they ask us not to do this.

"A Plague Tale: Requiem's release is so close, and we hope you're all as excited as we are. For this reason. We kindly ask you to not spoil the game for everyone to be able to enjoy the full story of Requiem."

"We hold the community close to our hearts and that's why we want all of you to respect everyone and let each other experience the game to the fullest."

The studio also has a suggestion on something that might help you avoid spoilers on social media:

"We advise anyone who doesn't want to be spoiled to mute some words such as "a plague tale", "plague tale", "amicia", "hugo" and so on."

A Plague Tale: Requiem launches on October 18 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. There will also be a streamed version for Switch, and to makes things even better, it's included with Game Pass starting day 1.