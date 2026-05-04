Ask.com is no more

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A search engine called Ask.com was known for its butler mascot named Jeeves, and now the search engine is no more. InterActiveCorp has decided to withdraw from the search business, as reported by Engadget.

An official statement makes things clear.

"As IAC continues to sharpen its focus, we have made the decision to discontinue our search business, which includes Ask.com. After 25 years of answering the world's questions, Ask.com officially closed on May 1, 2026."

This means that Ask.com joins the graveyard of different search engines, like AltaVista (remember that one?). And so, an era of internet is coming to an end.