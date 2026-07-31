Asian Football Confederation "stands in solidarity" with UEFA and CONCACAF

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First it was Europe (UEFA), then North and Central America (CONCACAF) and now the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirms their "solidarity with UEFA and CONCACAF" and state that "the AFC believes that the proposed FFE cannot realistically achieve the necessary broad consensus and unity required to move forward".

So, it is not a complete rejection, but simply giving up, realising FIFA's plans don't make sense anymore if they don't have the support from half the planet. AFC doesn't really enter in the debate if FIFA would "sell football", but puts the focus on the lack of consultation by FIFA, as "it has exposed fundamental weaknesses in FIFA's consultation and decision-making processes that must now be addressed".

"A proposal of such significance, with the potential to affect the commercial, sporting and strategic future of world football, must not emerge through processes that leave Confederations, Member Associations (MAs) and even FIFA's own governing bodies, including the FIFA Council, feeling sidelined", AFC said, and hopes this moment becomes a "catalyst for strengthening institutional reform", carrying a urgent review of their governance and decision-making framework.